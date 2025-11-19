Two Paths to the Total US Market: Vanguard’s Total Stock Market ETF vs. iShares’ Core S&P Total US Stock Market ETF

Key Points

Both ETFs track the entire U.S. stock market with near-identical sector weights and top holdings

VTI boasts far greater assets under management and trading liquidity than ITOT

Expense ratios and yields are matched, making the choice mostly about scale and brand preference

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI) and iShares Core SP Total US Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:ITOT) deliver almost identical exposure to the U.S. equity market, but VTI stands out for its immense size and deeper trading volume.

Both funds aim to cover the entire U.S. stock market, spanning large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks across all sectors. This match-up compares two of the lowest-cost, broadest index ETFs—ITOT from iShares and VTI from Vanguard—helping investors weigh subtle differences in scale, liquidity, and structure.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric ITOT VTI Issuer iShares Vanguard Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of Nov. 14, 2025) 12.1% 12.2% Dividend yield 1.1% 1.1% Beta 1.04 (0.10) AUM $78.6 billion $2.0 trillion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

Both ETFs are equally affordable with ultra-low expense ratios and matching yields, so neither holds a clear advantage on cost or payout. The most notable difference is VTI's massive scale, with assets under management (AUM) that dwarf ITOT's.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric ITOT VTI Max drawdown (5 y) (25.36%) (25.36%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,778 $1,778

What's inside

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI) tracks the entire U.S. equity market, holding 3,598 stocks as of its 24.5-year track record. Sector allocations are dominated by technology (34%), with financial services (13%) and consumer cyclicals (11%) following. Its top holdings—NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)—each make up less than 0.1% of the portfolio, reflecting the fund's broad diversification. VTI does not employ leverage, hedges, or ESG screens.

iShares Core SP Total US Stock Market ETF offers nearly identical sector weights and top holdings, with similar emphasis on technology and diversification across 2,497 stocks. Both funds are broad-based and passively managed, aiming to mirror the performance of their respective total market indexes without notable quirks or overlays.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Foolish take

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and iShares Core SP Total US Stock Market ETF sit at the center of many long-term portfolios, and for good reason. Both give you clean and low-cost exposure to the entire U.S. stock market and behave almost identically through different market cycles. For most investors, either ETF can serve as a dependable core holding. However, there are still differences worth understanding because they shape how these funds work when you own them for years, not months.

VTI distinguishes itself through the sheer weight of its market coverage and the efficiency that comes with it. It is one of the largest ETFs in the world, trades with deeper liquidity, and captures a slightly broader slice of the market which also include more micro-caps. Over time, that combination tends to make the fund a little more tax-efficient, more flexible for larger trades, and has more stability as an anchor position. The differences are subtle, but they are qualities that matter for investors thinking decades ahead. ITOT delivers almost the same exposure with the same low cost and remains an excellent option for anyone already building around the iShares Core lineup or simply looking for a straightforward way to own the full US market.

At first glance the two funds look interchangeable, however the details tilt the balance. VTI’s size, liquidity, and ability to absorb trades without friction make it a steadier foundation for long-term investors who want the cleanest and broadest version of the U.S. market. ITOT offers nearly the same exposure and works seamlessly within the iShares lineup, however VTI’s depth and structure make it the more resilient foundation for investors who want the broadest and most efficient version of the US market at the core of their portfolio.

Glossary

ETF: Exchange-traded fund; a fund that trades on stock exchanges and holds a basket of securities.

Expense ratio: The annual fee, as a percentage of assets, that a fund charges its investors.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of all assets managed by a fund.

Liquidity: How easily and quickly an asset can be bought or sold without affecting its price.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a fund divided by its current share price, expressed as a percentage.

Beta: A measure of a fund's volatility compared to the overall market, typically the S&P 500.

Max drawdown: The largest percentage drop from a fund's peak value to its lowest point over a specific period.

Sector allocation: The distribution of a fund's investments across different industry sectors.

Leverage: The use of borrowed money to increase potential returns, which also increases risk.

Hedge: An investment made to reduce the risk of adverse price movements in an asset.

ESG screens: Criteria that exclude companies based on environmental, social, or governance factors.

Passively managed: A fund that aims to replicate the performance of a specific index rather than actively selecting investments.



Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

