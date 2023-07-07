News & Insights

Two Palestinians killed in West Bank clash with Israeli forces -medics

Credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD

July 07, 2023 — 02:34 am EDT

Written by Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, July 7 (Reuters) - Two Palestinians were killed on Friday during clashes with Israeli security forces who raided the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Palestinian medical officials said.

The identity of the two Palestinians was not clear.

An Israeli military spokesperson had no immediate details.

