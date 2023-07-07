Two Palestinians killed in West Bank clash with Israeli forces -medics

JERUSALEM, July 7 (Reuters) - Two Palestinians were killed on Friday during clashes with Israeli security forces who raided the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Palestinian medical officials said.

The identity of the two Palestinians was not clear.

An Israeli military spokesperson had no immediate details.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Toby Chopra)

