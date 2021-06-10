Two organisers of Nordgold IPO see its value at $5.1-$6.6 bln -sources

Contributor
Olga Popova Reuters
Published

Two organisers of an initial public offering (IPO) for Russia-focused gold producer Nordgold see its equity value at $5.1-$6.6 billion, three financial market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - Two organisers of an initial public offering (IPO) for Russia-focused gold producer Nordgold see its equity value at $5.1-$6.6 billion, three financial market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Gazprombank put it at $5.1-$6.6 billion, while Renaissance sees it at $5.4-$6.3 billion, the sources said, adding books were expected to open on June 21 and close on June 29.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters