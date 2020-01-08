Two Off-Season Earnings Reports Bode Well for Q4 Results

Earnings season will get underway next week, with Citi (C), JP Morgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Delta Airlines (DAL) the first big names to report Q4 results on Tuesday. There is no requirement that companies’ fiscal years conform to the calendar, so some whose quarters ended in November of last year are reporting now. These “out of season” earnings sometimes slip under the radar somewhat and, given the news on Iran and the Carlos Ghosn saga, that will probably be the case this morning. However, they can often give investors a clue as to what to expect in the coming weeks, and two reports this morning fit that description.

Fourth quarter earnings, which include the holiday season, are of particular importance to companies who depend on the consumer. Homebuilder Lennar (LEN) and beverage company Constellation Brands (STZ), both of whom reported this morning for quarters that ended in November, are consumer facing. Their quarters obviously didn’t include the holiday season proper, but the fact that both recorded significant beats is a positive.

The housing market is often represented as being separate from other consumer driven industries, but strength there obviously suggests real confidence. People don’t commit to a home purchase and a mortgage unless they are confident about the future, so a strong housing market is usually a sign of strength elsewhere too. Conversely, signs of weakness in housing such as we saw last summer can cause the whole market to sell off.

This morning’s strong numbers from Lennar are, therefore, a very good sign.

They were expected to show a slight decline in EPS, to $1.90 versus $1.96 for the same quarter last year, but actually delivered earnings of $2.13. If that was all the good news then it would be dangerous to extrapolate anything from it, but the beat was based on 16% growth in deliveries and a 23% jump in new orders. Low interest rates are driving the growth to some extent for sure, but even with low rates, cautious consumers would be unlikely to make a major purchase like a house if they weren’t feeling confident.

This morning’s other significant beat came in a business that is more directly consumer driven in a traditional way. Constellation Brands produces, imports, and markets beer, wine and spirits, including leading Mexican beer brands, Corona and Modelo and well-known wines like Robert Mondavi and Kim Crawford. Having owned a wine and beer retail business, I can assure you from personal experience that sales are very sensitive to consumer sentiment and confidence. Luxuries like wine and beer are one of the first things people hold back on when they are feeling the pinch, reducing both the amount they buy and the amount per unit they spend.

So, STZ’s beat is significant, particularly if you drill down into the numbers. EPS of $2.14 versus estimates of around $1.84 is good, but still represents a decline from last year. The good news though was that revenue grew from a year ago. More importantly, Constellation also posted a positive change to forward guidance.

The last year or two of growth in the U.S. economy and gains in the stock market have been despite weak business investment and have been driven by the consumer. These two earnings reports, taken together, indicate that that strength can continue, and the outlook for the all-important Q4 earnings is stronger for them.

