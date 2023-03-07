US Markets

Two of Americans kidnapped in Mexico are alive, two dead

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

March 07, 2023 — 10:14 am EST

Written by Brendan O'Boyle and Dave Graham for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, March 7 (Reuters) - Two of four Americans who went missing on Friday in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas are alive, and two are dead, the state governor said Tuesday on a call with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a news conference.

ABC News reported the four people kidnapped were Latavia "Tay" McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown, and Eric James Williams.

Separately, a Mexican official told Reuters on Tuesday that two men had been found dead. The woman and another man were alive, safe and in the hands of authorities, the official said.

Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal told Lopez Obrador on the call that one of the survivors was injured.

Lopez Obrador said one person was in custody in relation to the kidnapping.

