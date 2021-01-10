Cryptocurrencies

Two NYC Bars Could Be Yours for Only 25 Bitcoin or 800 Ether: Report

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published

A New York bar owner is selling his business for bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), which could make it the first cryptocurrency-only restaurant sale in the U.S.

  • According to the New York Post, owner Patrick Hughes has put the Hellcat Annie’s and Scruffy Duffy’s up for sale and is accepting bitcoin and ether as a form of payment.
  • Saying he’s hoping “to catch one of these crypto dudes who always wanted to own a bar,” Hughes says he’s willing to sell both businesses for around 25 BTC or 800 ETH, which are each valued at around $975,000 at the time of publication.
  • “Crypto is on fire, it’s a hot currency,” Hughes told the Post.
  • Though still uncommon, purchasing high-end property and real estate using cryptocurrencies is nothing new. In 2018, a beef salesman–turned–early bitcoin adopter from China’s Shanxi province, Guo Hongcai, funneled parts of his wealth out of the country by purchasing real estate abroad.
  • Hongcai sold 500 BTC in the U.S. and then used that money to buy a 100,000-square-foot mansion in Los Gatos, a 90-minute drive from San Francisco, Calif.
  • As for Hughes, while the bar owner says he’s only received a few casual offers, he’s convinced crypto is the future. “The next crisis, you won’t have to run out and buy toilet paper,” he told the Post. “You can just use your dollars.”

Read more: New York Moves to Lure Crypto Startups as BitLicense Turns Five

CORRECTION (Jan. 10, 18:47 UTC): Corrects headline to reflect it’s two bars being sold.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular