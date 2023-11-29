News & Insights

Two Nordic nuclear reactors hit by outages as prices rise

November 29, 2023 — 06:45 am EST

OSLO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Two Nordic nuclear power generators suffered unexpected outages on Wednesday, hitting electricity supply in the region at a time of high demand due to cold winter weather and high prices.

Finland's OL3 reactor, Europe's largest nuclear plant with a capacity of 1,600 megawatt (MW), will be offline for an estimated eight hours, operator TVO said in a market message on power bourse Nord Pool.

An unexpected "rapid shutdown" of the reactor turbine happened during planned testing of the systems, a TVO spokesperson said.

The Finnish power system is working normally following the trip, Finnish electricity transmission system operator Fingrid said in a separate statement.

The grid operator had been prepared for the test, which should have only resulted in a drop in power output, not a full disconnection, it added.

"The reason for the disconnection is being investigated at the power plant," Fingrid said

In Sweden, the Ringhals 4 reactor with a capacity of 1,130 MW went offline in the early morning hours due to a problem with a steam generator, operator Vattenfall said in a statement.

The company said Ringhals 4 could potentially restart by the end of Thursday.

"Electricity production is continuing as usual at Ringhals 3," it added.

Ringhals 1 and 2 have both been permanently closed.

The shutdowns come amid a period of unusually cold weather driving up demand and power prices.

The day-ahead power price in the Swedish price zone 3 FXSE3EURAL=NPX, where Ringhals is located, rose to 166.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), its highest level since Dec. 23.

The Nordic system price FXSYSAL=NPX covering the entire Nordic power market, rose to 132.90 euros/MWh, its highest since March 6 this year.

