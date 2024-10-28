Two new option listings and one option delisting on October 28th

New option listings for October 28th include Focus Morningstar Large Cap Index ETF (FLG) and ISHARES TOP 20 U.S. STOCKS ETF (TOPT). Option delistings effective October 28th include New York Community Bancorp (NYCB).

