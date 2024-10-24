Two new option listings and one option delisting on October 24th

New option listings for October 24th include Homeowners Choice (HCI) and OPUS Genetics Inc. (IRD). Option delistings effective October 24th include Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP).
- HCI Group assumes over 42,000 policies from Florida’s Citizens Property
- HCI Group downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point
- HCI Group expects to pay $600-$750M to policy holdes from Hurricanes
- HCI Group price target lowered to $119 from $130 at Compass Point
- Opco affirms Outperform on HCI post Hurricane Milton selloff
