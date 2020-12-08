Two New Funds Rise From Inspire ETFs, ‘FEVR’ and ‘GLRY’

On Tuesday, Inspire Investing, a leading provider of biblically responsible, faith-based ESG investments, launched two actively-managed large and mid-cap funds. The Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (FEVR) and the Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) are naturally focused on biblically aligned stocks to perform as designed.

FEVR seeks to maximize growth with lower volatility than the broader US large cap stock market by applying the Inspire Impact Score and technical analysis driven “FEVRR” method to find biblically aligned stocks with high growth potential based on the company’s financial health, earnings trends, valuation, risk, and relative strength.

It is an actively managed fund seeking to maximize growth with lower volatility than the broader US Large Cap stock market. The fund is also constructed to be a core holding for growth driven portfolios seeking to provide access to companies with high growth potential in the US Large Cap stock market.

Glorious Funds

GLRY seeks to maximize growth and outperform the results of the broader U.S. midcap stock market by applying the Inspire Impact Score and technical analysis-driven “FEVRR” method to find biblically aligned stocks with high growth potential based on the company’s financial health, earnings trends, valuation, risk, and relative strength.

FEVR and GLRY use the Inspire Impact Score methodology to seek out investments in some of the most inspiring, biblically aligned companies in the U.S., applying a faith-based perspective to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria when evaluating a company’s operations.

The Inspire Impact Score is an objective, rules-based scoring system that Inspire uses to identify the most inspiring, biblically aligned companies to invest in -- the kind of companies seen as blessings to their communities, customers, workforce, and the world, according to Inspire. The Inspire Impact Score rates a company on a scale of -100 to +100 in relation to how well the company aligns with biblical values, with +100 being the highest possible score.

