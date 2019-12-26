Two NBFCs file for public issues of bonds

Edelweiss Finance &amp; Investments Ltd and Muthoot Mini Financiers have filed their draft shelf prospectuses with the market regulator to raise a total of Rs4.5bn (US$63m) from public issues of bonds.

Edelweiss Finance is eyeing up to Rs2.5bn from retail bonds rated AA- by Care and Crisil. IDBI Capital and Edelweiss Financial are lead managers for the bond offering.

Muthoot Mini Financiers is targeting Rs2bn from a public issue of bonds rated BBB- by Care. Vivro Financial is the lead arranger for the offering.

