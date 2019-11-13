World Markets

Two Namibian ministers resign over bribery scandal involving Icelandic fishing firm

Contributor
Nyasha Nyaungwa Reuters
Published

Namibia's justice and fisheries ministers resigned on Wednesday over bribery claims involving Icelandic fishing firm Samherji, local media reported on Wednesday.

WINDHOEK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Namibia's justice and fisheries ministers resigned on Wednesday over bribery claims involving Icelandic fishing firm Samherji, local media reported on Wednesday.

Justice Minister Sackeus Shanghala and Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Bernhard Esau resigned from cabinet following media reports they awarded horse mackerel quotas to Iceland's biggest fishing firm in exchange for bribes.

(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa Writing Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Joe Bavier)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular