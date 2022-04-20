Two miners missing after probable explosion in Polish coal mine

WARSAW, April 20 (Reuters) - Two miners are missing after a probable methane explosion in the Pniowek coal mine in Pawlowice in southern Poland, the owner of the mine, JSW JSW.WA, said on Wednesday.

Fifteen miners were injured in the incident and 12 were transported to hospitals.

"Two employees are still missing. One is being transported to the surface. Most of the injured suffered burns. There were 42 workers in the area," the company said.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Tom Hogue)

