Two million doses of China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Mexico, says official

Contributor
Raul Cortes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

A Mexican deputy foreign minister said on Thursday that 2 million doses of China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in Mexico.

The vaccines will be packaged in Queretaro, deputy foreign minister Martha Delgado wrote on Twitter, including a video of the shipments arriving at the airport.

