Two migrants found dead, 30 rescued off Greek island

January 10, 2024 — 03:17 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

ATHENS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Greece rescued 30 migrants and recovered the bodies of two people, a woman and a man, close to a rocky shore on the island of Lesbos on Wednesday, the coastguard said.

The migrants are believed to have reached the island on a boat amid high winds in the Aegean Sea, a coastguard official said, adding that, according to migrants' accounts, about 36 people had been on board and some had jumped into the sea.

"Coastguards and police searched for more people onshore under adverse weather conditions," the official said.

Greece was at the frontline of a migrant crisis in 2015 where more than 1 million people, mostly Syrian refugees, crossed from Turkey to the European country by sea.

Greece was at the frontline of a migrant crisis in 2015 where more than 1 million people, mostly Syrian refugees, crossed from Turkey to the European country by sea.

Migrant flows dropped significantly before rising again this year.

