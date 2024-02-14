News & Insights

Two 'micro' quakes shake Mexico City residents out of bed

February 14, 2024 — 08:26 am EST

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Two minor earthquakes were felt in Mexico city on early on Wednesday morning, waking up residents across the capital although no damages were immediately reported and the temblors did not trigger alarms.

"Two microquakes were felt," Mexico City Mayor Marti Batres said on X. "We are gathering information. No damage has been reported so far."

The country's national seismological service said two small but shallow earthquakes had struck 1 km (0.62 miles) below the area of Magdalena Contreras, on the outskirts of the capital, just after 6.40 a.m. (1240 GMT), with magnitudes of 2.8 and 1.8 respectively.

(Reporting by Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Sarah Morland)

