Two men convicted in US of trying to sell Iran petroleum

November 17, 2023 — 10:46 am EST

Nov 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. court has convicted two men of trying to sell Iranian petroleum in violation of sanctions imposed by Washington and conspiracy to commit money laundering, the Justice department said on Friday.

Zhenyu Wang and Daniel Ray Lane were found guilty on Wednesday and each face a maximum penalty of 45 years in prison. The two men had planned to purchase petroleum from Iran, mask its origins, and then sell it to a refinery in China, the department said in a statement.

