Two Low-Cost Small Cap Options

Investors are increasingly turning their attention to small-cap stocks and ETFs due to a combination of favorable valuations, historical trends, and recent market dynamics. This renewed interest has been highlighted by a significant rally in small-cap stocks, particularly during July when the Russell 2000 recaptured much of its earlier underperformance relative to large-cap indices.
Analysts suggest that small-caps are still undervalued, with some estimates indicating a 20% to 30% discount compared to larger stocks. This presents a potential opportunity for prolonged outperformance in the small-cap sector. Notable options include the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), which tracks a broad index of small-cap companies, and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), which focuses on value-oriented small-cap stocks.
Each of these ETFs provides investors with a strategic entry into the small-cap market, with varying levels of risk and potential return depending on their investment goals.
Finsum: Also note that as interest rates come down small caps are historically in a position to take advantage because they are more levered.
- low cost
- small caps
- ETFs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.