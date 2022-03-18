US Markets
Two lawmakers want Hertz, Avis to answer questions on rising U.S. rental prices

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - Two U.S. House Democratic lawmakers on Friday asked Hertz Global Holdings, HTZ.O and Avis Budget Group CAR.O to answer questions about rising rental car prices and higher industry profits.

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, and Representative Katie Porter said both rental car firms appear to have used their market position to raise prices as expenses fell. They said in a statement they want "documents and information from both companies explaining the increases in rental car prices despite falling costs, as well as a list of any known investigations into these price increases."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

