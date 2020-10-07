US Markets

Two Kuwait ruling family members voice support for Sheikh Meshal as crown prince - Twitter

Contributors
Dahlia Nehme Reuters
Maher Chmaytelli Reuters
Published

Two members of Kuwait's ruling Al Sabah family on Wednesday pledged support for Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah for the position of crown prince ahead of an expected announcement by the country's new emir on his choice for the role.

KUWAIT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Two members of Kuwait's ruling Al Sabah family on Wednesday pledged support for Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah for the position of crown prince ahead of an expected announcement by the country's new emir on his choice for the role.

Sheikh Meshal, the deputy chief of the National Guard, is seen by diplomats and Kuwait experts as the top contender for the position.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme and Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Michael Georgy)

((ghaida.ghantous@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular