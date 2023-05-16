News & Insights

Two killed in explosion in northern Spain

May 16, 2023 — 01:09 pm EDT

Written by David Latona and Corina Pons for Reuters ->

Recasts lead paragraph with official source, adds detail

MADRID, May 16 (Reuters) - Two people - a man and woman - died in an explosion in the town of Orio in northern Spain, the Basque regional security department said on Tuesday.

A department spokesperson said the blast took place around 5.30 p.m. (1530 GMT) and that there was no indication at the time that any other people had been hurt.

Local newspaper Diario Vasco said authorities in the fishing town of around 6,000 people near the border with France were investigating the incident as possible gender violence.

News agency EFE, quoting police sources, reported the preliminary investigation pointed toward a package held by one of the victims being the source of the explosion.

(Reporting by David Latona and Corina Pons; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Angus MacSwan)

((david.latona@thomsonreuters.com; +34 918 35 68 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.