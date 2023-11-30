News & Insights

Two killed, 8 wounded in Jerusalem shooting attack -police

Credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN

November 30, 2023 — 01:20 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Two Palestinian attackers opened fire at a bus stop during morning rush hour at the entrance to Jerusalem on Thursday, killing at least two people and wounding eight others, Israeli police said.

"Two terrorists arrived at the scene in a vehicle armed with firearms, these terrorists opened fire towards civilians at the bus station and were subsequently neutralized by security forces and a nearby civilian," Israeli police said.

The attackers came from East Jerusalem, Jerusalem Police District Commander Doron Turgeman told reporters at the scene.

A large number of ambulances and police converged on the street that was crowded with morning commuters, and police said they were searching the area to make sure there were no other attackers.

"Abhorrent terrorist attack in Jerusalem this morning. We unequivocally condemn such brutal violence," said Ambassador Jack Lew.

The violence came as Israel and Hamas struck a last-minute agreement on Thursday to extend their six-day ceasefire in Gaza by one more day to allow negotiators to keep working on deals to swap hostages held in the coastal enclave for Palestinian prisoners.

