News & Insights

Two killed, 26 injured in Russian attack on Ukraine's Sumy, officials say

Credit: REUTERS/INTERIOR MINISTRY OF UKRAINE

March 08, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

Written by Yuliia Dysa for Reuters ->

Updates with details

March 8 (Reuters) - Russian missile attack on Ukraine's northern city of Sumy on Thursday killed two people and injured 26 more, the regional administration said on Friday.

"The premises of the school, the central city hospital, the regional emergency medical care center, and the water utility were damaged," it said on Facebook.

On Thursday, following the attack on the region close to the Russian border and front line, the authorities said one person was injured.

They published an updated report on Friday, adding that rescue work was completed. Six wounded remain in hospitals.

Moscow has denied deliberately targeting civilians. Many have been killed in frequent Russian air strikes across Ukraine in the course of the two-year-old war.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Yuliia.Dysa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.