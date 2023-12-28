Two key Signa divisions filing for insolvency

Updates with quote in paragraph 4 and information on divisions in paragraphs 6-7

FRANKFURT, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Two key divisions of Signa, the troubled European property company, are filing for insolvency, the company said on Thursday.

It was the latest twist in the saga around Signa, the biggest casualty so far of Europe's real-estate crisis.

The division Signa Prime Selection filed for self-administrated restructuring in a Vienna court on Thursday, and Signa Development Selection will file on Friday, Signa said.

"It is well known that external factors have had a negative impact on business development in the real estate sector in recent months," it said.

The holding company of Signa — a group of some 1,000 companies, with high-profile projects and department stores across Germany, Austria and Switzerland — filed for insolvency last month with around 5 billion euros ($5.56 billion) in debt.

Prime Selection is Signa's largest real estate division with assets valued at 20.4 billion euros, according to its website. Holdings include the Park Hyatt in Vienna and the Elbtower in Hamburg, where construction has been halted.

Prime Development, with new projects in the works in Vienna, Berlin, and Wolfsburg, Germany, has a balance sheet of 4.6 billion euros, according to Signa's website.

($1 = 0.8986 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Rachel More and Tomasz Janowski)

