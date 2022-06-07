Two Key Nasdaq Benchmarks Tend to Outperform their Rivals Over Time: NDX® and NGX® In Depth

Register here to catch a replay of the webinar

Indexes play an important role in the analysis of the U.S. equity market. Their movements provide insight into the economy, investors’ risk appetite and investing diversification trends. Index investing has soared in the last couple of decades. Passive strategies attempt to track the performance of an index, and active strategies also use indexes as benchmarks to measure and analyze the allocation, risk, and return of a given portfolio.

At a recent eToro webinar, financial advisors and investors had an opportunity to learn more about Nasdaq’s flagship indexes, the Nasdaq-100® (NDX®) and the Nasdaq Next Generation 100® (NGX®). The webinar, which featured Nasdaq's Efram Slen, Vice President and Head of Index Research, and Mark Marex, Director, Index Research & Development, compared the NGX to the NDX and highlighted some of the companies that could be next in line to move into the NDX. They also compared the NGX to three of its competitors, providing valuable insights for investment decision making.

Investors tend to think of NDX and NGX as technology benchmarks because they are both comprised of companies on the forefront of innovation, but the indexes are much broader than technology. For instance, Starbucks (SBUX) has changed the way we experience and purchase coffee. Amazon (AMZN) supersedes any industry classification because it is involved in so many types of businesses – from retailing to hyperscale cloud computing.

While these indexes’ constituents overlap with some of their competitors, the difference in the combined weight of the overlapping companies is significant. For example, the top seven names listed in in the NDX– Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), NVIDIA (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOG) and Meta Platforms (FB) – are also among the top ten names in the S&P 500 Index. However, they represent around 25% of the S&P 500 and 50% of the NDX. Since the NDX has fewer companies, it has a much higher concentration of weights at the top.

Rising Stars

The NDX is a large-cap growth index, but the NGX is much closer to a mid-cap growth index, with some smaller large-cap growth companies as well. In the last decade or so, 68 NGX constituents have moved to the NDX. Among them are Netflix (NFLX), Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), Tesla (TSLA), Electronic Arts (EA), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Mercado Libre (MELI), VeriSign (VRSN), Splunk (SPLK), DocuSign (DOCU) and CrowdStrike (CRWD).

“In 2013, Tesla was added into the Nasdaq-100 at a market cap of around $15 billion,” Slen pointed out. “Fast forward 7.5 years to the end of 2020, it was added to the S&P 500 at a market cap of just around $660 billion. In that time, its price increased by approximately 2,500% as a member of the Nasdaq-100.”

On average, around five or six names move from the NGX to the NDX every year, usually in December around the annual reconstitution. Currently, about one-third of the NDX consists of companies that were once in the NGX. During the webinar, Marex highlighted three rising stars that are on track to move from the NGX to the NDX.

Trade Desk - Founded in 2009, California-based Trade Desk is in the advertising technology business. It had its IPO on the Nasdaq Stock Market in September 2016, and it joined the NGX in December 2019 at a weight of about 1%. Through the end of March 2022, it has returned about 160% while in the index. Its weight has gone up to just over 2%, and it is one of the largest constituents in the index today.

MongoDB - Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a general-purpose database platform based in New York. The company had its IPO in October 2017. It was added to the NGX at the end of 2019 at a weight of about 0.7%, and it has returned about 239% while in the index as of the end of March 2022. Its current weight is about 2%.

ON Semiconductor - Arizona-based ON Semiconductor was a spin-off from Motorola. Its products are used for power storage, especially in electric vehicles and intelligent sensors, which facilitate autonomous driving systems and screen for road hazards. The company launched its IPO in 1999. According to the earliest snapshot of the index back test, it would have been in the NGX in December 2009 at a weight of 1.2%, but likely would have qualified for inclusion sometime before then. By September 2013, it was too small to be included, so it exited for two years. In December 2015, it was added back into the index at a weight of about 0.67%. Since then, the company’s price return has gone up over 500%, and its weight is also approaching about 2%.

In the NGX, individual companies’ weights are capped at 4%, but their weight typically tops out at around 2% to 3%. As such, the individual company concentration in the NGX is much lower than in the NDX, where multiple issuers can exceed a weight of 10%, at times. However, the starting weight of new entrants in the NGX may be closer to around 0.4% to 0.6%, whereas in the NDX, new entrants tend to be at around a 0.1% weight. The individual company concentration is important because the price movements of higher weighted companies affect the movement of the overall index more than lower weighted companies.

“It’s a much more evenly balanced index when it comes to individual company weights,” Marex observed. “That’s one of the main things to keep in mind when comparing the two [indexes].”

Size and Sector Exposure

The Russell Mid-Cap Growth Index is probably the closest competitor benchmark to the NGX in terms of the average size of profiled companies, but the average size company in the NGX is slightly bigger. The average size in the NGX is much bigger than the S&P Mid-Cap 400, which comprises a blend of growth and value companies including many smaller names. To this end, the S&P Mid-Cap 400 tends to perform differently from the NGX.

The technology sector is the biggest exposure in both the NDX and the NGX, but the concentration is different. The NDX is usually around 50% to 60% technology, whereas the NGX tends to be 30% to 35% technology at the high end; currently it is just below 30% technology. That differential is made up in other areas that have driven U.S. economic growth such as health care, industrials, telecoms and consumer discretionary.

Investors can gain thematic exposure to multiple biotechnology companies within the health care sector, which currently represents 22% of the index, the third largest weight after technology. BioNTech (BNTX), NovaVax (NVAX) and Sanofi (SNYNF) are among the index constituents. The NGX includes internet economy companies such as Expedia (EXPE), Lyft (LYFT) and Roku (ROKU). In cyber security, some key names include Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) and NortonLifeLock (NLOK). In the green economy space, the NGX includes companies like First Solar (FSLR), Enphase Energy (ENPH) as well as SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG).

Compared to the other indexes, by design there is no exposure to financials such as banks and insurers. “If you’re bullish on financials as a sector, this is not the index for you,” said Marex. “This is continuing the theme of new economy exposure that you get with the Nasdaq-100.”

In addition, nearly 20% of the weight of NGX is allocated to companies that are based outside of the U.S., compared to no more than 5% for the NDX.

Earnings and Dividends Outperformance

The NDX’s outperformance versus the S&P 500 has been long-running, driven by the fundamental strength of its constituents. The NGX also outperforms its competitors, although to a lesser extent. For example, the NGX’s compound annual growth rate in earnings averaged 14.4% since 2010, compared to 12% for the S&P Mid-Cap 400, 11.9% for the S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth and 3.4% for the Russell Mid-Cap Growth.

“There’s been a huge recovery, especially on the value side, in earnings over the past year as energy and other areas have gotten back into this procyclical reflation trade,” Marex noted.

Since 2010, the NGX’s year-over-year revenue growth has been over 11% on average, more than double the Russell Mid-Cap Growth at 5% and meaningfully above the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth. Dividend growth of the NGX well outperformed the Russell Mid-Cap Growth, but it was in line with the S&P mid-cap products.

R&D Growth

When it comes to year-over-year growth in R&D expenditures, the NGX has averaged about 12.9%, compared to 9.4% for the Russell Mid-Cap Growth. The S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth is in third place at 7.3%. Meanwhile, R&D expenditures of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 have only grown at about 4.6% on average.

The NGX has the highest percentage of revenue reinvested into R&D compared to its three competitors. The Russell Mid-Cap Growth is usually second place followed by the S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth and the S&P Mid-Cap 400. In the last couple of years, on an aggregate level the NGX companies have reinvested in R&D at a rate of three to four times on average versus the S&P Mid-Cap 400.

About 36% of the constituents of the NGX filed patents in the most recent 12 months of available data, across about 25 areas of disruptive technology including cyber security, cloud computing, virtual reality, big data, and artificial intelligence. That is almost double the rate of the S&P Mid-Cap 400, and it is also higher than the S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth and the Russell Mid-Cap Growth.

Interestingly, six NGX companies have filed patents in three areas, and six have filed in four areas. However, the constituents of the NDX are far more prolific in patent filings in disruptive technology. Their contribution can be as high as 30% or 40% and even close to 50% at times, depending on the year and the period being measured. Further, many NDX constituents are active in several areas of disruptive technology.

Marex summed up the presentation by noting how well the NGX has performed over the years. While the NGX has not outperformed the NDX, between December 2009 and year-end 2021, it price return was up 564% versus 425% for the Russell Mid-Cap Growth and 298% for the S&P Mid-Cap 400.

“You can expect occasional drivers like value, cyclicality and mean reversion to get the S&P Mid-Cap 400 in a position where it can win in a performance battle in any given calendar year,” he concluded. “But if you look at the longer-term history, it’s a pretty consistent return story.”

