Two Japanese evacuated from Wuhan have pneumonia symptoms, coronavirus not confirmed

Two Japanese nationals evacuated on the first chartered flight from Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, have pneumonia symptoms but a coronavirus diagnosis has not been confirmed, hospital representatives said on Wednesday.
