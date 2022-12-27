US Markets
Two injured by weekend fire at Suncor's Colorado refinery

December 27, 2022 — 04:14 am EST

Written by Arundhati Sarkar for Reuters ->

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Two people were injured by a weekend fire at Suncor Energy's SU.TO 103,000 barrel-per-day Commerce City, Colorado refinery, the company said.

"We immediately initiated our response plan and evacuated all non-essential personnel from the area. The fire was extinguished, and everyone has been accounted for," Suncor said in a statement dated Dec. 24, the day of the fire.

Suncor said it would initiate a full investigation as soon as response activities allow.

