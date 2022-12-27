Two injured by fire at Suncor's Colorado refinery

Adds details

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Two people were injured by a weekend fire at Suncor Energy's SU.TO 103,000 barrel-per-day Commerce City, Colorado, refinery, the company said.

"We immediately initiated our response plan and evacuated all non-essential personnel from the area. The fire was extinguished, and everyone has been accounted for," Suncor said in a statement dated Dec. 24, the day of the fire.

Suncor said on Tuesday that the incident occurred during the shut-down of Plant 2, which began on Saturday, Dec. 24, and is in the process of being completed.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Stephen Coates)

