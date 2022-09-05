Companies

Two IAEA staff expected to stay at nuclear plant on 'permanent basis'- Ukraine

Max Hunder Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

Two IAEA mission members are expected to stay at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on a "permanent basis," Ukraine's Energoatom said on Monday, adding that four other representatives had left the station's territory.

The Ukrainian power plant was captured by Russia in March but continues to be operated by Ukrainian engineers and supply electricity to Ukraine's grid.

