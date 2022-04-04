Two hikers killed in landslide in Australia's Blue Mountains

Contributor
Kirsty Needham Reuters
Published

Two hikers, one of them a child, were killed on Monday and two people were critically injured in a landslide on a hiking trail in the Blue Mountains national park west of the Australian city of Sydney, police said.

SYDNEY, April 4 (Reuters) - Two hikers, one of them a child, were killed on Monday and two people were critically injured in a landslide on a hiking trail in the Blue Mountains national park west of the Australian city of Sydney, police said.

The landslide on the Wenthworth Falls hiking track follows weeks of wet weather in Sydney. The Blue Mountains get 4 million tourists a year, the most of any national park in Australia.

A man and a boy were killed in the landslip and paramedics were preparing to winch out a woman and another child who were injured, Detective Superintendent John Nelson, from the Blue Mountains area command, told reporters.

"It's quite a tragic scene. We do have a girl who is walking out at the moment and is clearly extremely distressed," he said, adding that the area of the family bushwalking track down a valley was extremely dangerous and unstable.

The injured hikers had suffered head and abdominal injuries, paramedics said.

The nationalities of the hikers were not known.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Robert Birsel)

((Kirsty.Needham@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More