Two High-Growth Stocks to Put on Your Watchlist

Today we're taking a look at two growth stocks that should be on your watchlist right now. The first is competitively placed in the educational market and seeing a substantial number of new student enrollment growth. The second is a gaming company with a unique loyalty program -- and it's going public via a SPAC merger.



First, we'll talk about American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI). It has two significant sources of revenue: the first is Hondros College of Nursing, which serves the needs for nursing education both online and in campus. New student enrollment growth for 2020 vs. 2019 was up 88%. The second is American Public University, which serves military, public services, and civilian communities. New student enrollment growth for 2020 vs. 2019 was 25%



Second, we'll discuss Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ: ACAC) SPAC. It is in talks to merge with PlayStudios, a gaming company backed by MGM. It offers real-world rewards that people can collect by playing games. They already have partnerships with numerous hotels, cruises, and restaurants. Loyal players of their games can reap the rewards of free night stays, free tokens, and much more.

