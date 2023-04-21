Two Harbors Investments (TWO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Two Harbors Investments (TWO) closed at $14.01, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities had gained 4.25% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Two Harbors Investments as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 1, 2023. On that day, Two Harbors Investments is projected to report earnings of $0.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 48.61%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Two Harbors Investments. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Two Harbors Investments is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Two Harbors Investments is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.73, so we one might conclude that Two Harbors Investments is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

