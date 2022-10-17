Two Harbors Investments (TWO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Two Harbors Investments (TWO) closed at $3.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.32% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities had lost 34.72% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 8.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Two Harbors Investments will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2022. On that day, Two Harbors Investments is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $52.75 million, up 272.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $155.08 million. These totals would mark changes of -23.17% and +95.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Two Harbors Investments. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 27.59% lower within the past month. Two Harbors Investments currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Two Harbors Investments has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.98 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.23.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



