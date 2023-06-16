Two Harbors Investments (TWO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Two Harbors Investments (TWO) closed at $14.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities had gained 13.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 6.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.

Two Harbors Investments will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Two Harbors Investments to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 97.73%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Two Harbors Investments. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Two Harbors Investments is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

