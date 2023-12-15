Two Harbors Investment's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.25% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRC) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8125), with shares changing hands as low as $21.12 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.99% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TWO.PRC was trading at a 14.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.46% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of TWO.PRC shares, versus TWO:
Below is a dividend history chart for TWO.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.25% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.25% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRC) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TWO) are down about 1.4%.
