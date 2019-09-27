Two Harbors Investment's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.25% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRC) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8125), with shares changing hands as low as $25.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.63% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TWO.PRC was trading at a 3.84% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 42.19% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for TWO.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.25% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.25% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRC) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TWO) are down about 0.7%.

