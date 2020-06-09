Markets
Two Harbors Investment's Series C Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.25% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRC) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.91 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.44% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TWO.PRC was trading at a 12.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 37.75% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TWO.PRC shares, versus TWO:

Below is a dividend history chart for TWO.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.25% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.25% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRC) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TWO) are trading flat.

