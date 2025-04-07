Markets
Two Harbors Investment's Series C Preferred Stock Crosses Above 10% Yield Territory

April 07, 2025 — 02:25 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.25% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRC) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.3931), with shares changing hands as low as $23.51 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.22% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TWO.PRC was trading at a 2.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.79% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TWO.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.25% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

TWO.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.25% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRC) is currently off about 2.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TWO) are off about 2.1%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
