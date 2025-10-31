Markets
Two Harbors Investment's Series B Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRB) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9062), with shares changing hands as low as $22.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.81% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TWO.PRB was trading at a 9.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.82% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TWO.PRB shares, versus TWO:

Below is a dividend history chart for TWO.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRB) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TWO) are up about 1.9%.

