Two Harbors Investment's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRB) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9062), with shares changing hands as low as $20.02 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TWO.PRB was trading at a 17.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.83% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of TWO.PRB shares, versus TWO:
Below is a dividend history chart for TWO.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRB) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TWO) are up about 3.1%.
