Two Harbors Investment's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRB) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9062), with shares changing hands as low as $21.18 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.85% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TWO.PRB was trading at a 14.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 21.17% in the "REITs" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for TWO.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRB) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TWO) are off about 4.5%.
