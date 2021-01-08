Markets
Two Harbors Investment's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9062), with shares changing hands as low as $23.82 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.64% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TWO.PRB was trading at a 4.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 45.32% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for TWO.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

TWO.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRB) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TWO) are off about 0.4%.

