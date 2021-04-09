Two Harbors Investment's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRB) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9062), with shares changing hands as low as $25.30 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.40% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TWO.PRB was trading at a 3.20% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.41% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TWO.PRB shares, versus TWO:

Below is a dividend history chart for TWO.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp's 7.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRB) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TWO) are up about 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.