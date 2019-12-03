Markets
Two Harbors Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0312), with shares changing hands as low as $27.03 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.57% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TWO.PRA was trading at a 8.60% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 40.47% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TWO.PRA shares, versus TWO:

Below is a dividend history chart for TWO.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Two Harbors Investment Corp's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRA) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TWO) are down about 0.1%.

