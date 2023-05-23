Two Harbors Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRA) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0312), with shares changing hands as low as $20.27 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.41% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TWO.PRA was trading at a 17.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.02% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for TWO.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Two Harbors Investment Corp's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRA) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TWO) are up about 1.8%.
