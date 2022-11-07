Markets
TWO.PRA

Two Harbors Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Crosses Above 11% Yield Territory

November 07, 2022 — 02:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRA) were yielding above the 11% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0312), with shares changing hands as low as $18.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.80% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TWO.PRA was trading at a 26.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 37.68% in the "REITs" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TWO.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Two Harbors Investment Corp's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

TWO.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRA) is currently up about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TWO) are up about 0.7%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TWO.PRA
TWO

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter