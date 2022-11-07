Two Harbors Investment's Series A Preferred Stock Crosses Above 11% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRA) were yielding above the 11% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0312), with shares changing hands as low as $18.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.80% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TWO.PRA was trading at a 26.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 37.68% in the "REITs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for TWO.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Two Harbors Investment Corp's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp's 8.125% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: TWO.PRA) is currently up about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TWO) are up about 0.7%.

