Dividends
TWO

Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TWO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -65% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.3, the dividend yield is 10.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TWO was $5.3, representing a -66.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.85 and a 135.56% increase over the 52 week low of $2.25.

TWO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). TWO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.2. Zacks Investment Research reports TWO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -54.38%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TWO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TWO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TWO as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)
  • VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)
  • iShares Trust (REM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 28.26% over the last 100 days. DDIV has the highest percent weighting of TWO at 5.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWO

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular