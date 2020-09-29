Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TWO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -65% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.3, the dividend yield is 10.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TWO was $5.3, representing a -66.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.85 and a 135.56% increase over the 52 week low of $2.25.

TWO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). TWO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.2. Zacks Investment Research reports TWO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -54.38%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TWO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TWO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TWO as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust (REM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 28.26% over the last 100 days. DDIV has the highest percent weighting of TWO at 5.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.