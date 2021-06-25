Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2021

Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TWO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TWO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.94, the dividend yield is 8.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TWO was $7.94, representing a -2.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.15 and a 71.49% increase over the 52 week low of $4.63.

TWO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). TWO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.36. Zacks Investment Research reports TWO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.26%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TWO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TWO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TWO as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (TWO)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (TWO)

iShares Trust (TWO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 20.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TWO at 4.86%.

