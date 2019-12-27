Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TWO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TWO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.07, the dividend yield is 10.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TWO was $15.07, representing a -0.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.10 and a 25.01% increase over the 52 week low of $12.06.

TWO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). TWO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.89. Zacks Investment Research reports TWO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -23.35%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TWO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TWO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TWO as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust (REM)

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 9.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TWO at 5.27%.

