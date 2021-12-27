Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2021

Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 28, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TWO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that TWO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.06, the dividend yield is 11.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TWO was $6.06, representing a -25.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.15 and a 11.6% increase over the 52 week low of $5.43.

TWO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). TWO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.11. Zacks Investment Research reports TWO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.85%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the two Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TWO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TWO as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)

iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWD with an increase of 0.3% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of TWO at 4.45%.

